Athletics' Marco Estrada: Will get start in Japan

Estrada has been named the starting pitcher for the Athletics' second game of the season March 21 against the Mariners in Tokyo, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Estrada will likely get one final spring tune-up outing during the upcoming week before making his first regular-season start as a member of the Athletics. With no fewer than 23 home runs surrendered in each of the past five seasons, Estrada has been vulnerable to the long ball throughout his career, but the move to Oakland and its spacious home park should be a welcome development for the 35-year-old. After seeing his strikeout rate tumble to a lowly 6.5 K/9 in 2018, however, Estrada probably isn't deserving of much attention outside of AL-only or deeper mixed leagues.