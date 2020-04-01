Athletics' Marcus Semien: 2021 free-agent status secure
Semien will be credited with a full year of service time even if the 2020 season is cancelled outright, keeping him on track to become a free agent next offseason, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Semien's impending free-agent status, along with that of teammates such as Liam Hendriks, Mike Fiers and Yusmeiro Petit, was secured as part of a multi-faceted agreement reached last Thursday between MLB and the MLBPA. There's still a stronger likelihood the 2020 regular season is played in some form as opposed to being cancelled outright, but this provision gives Semien some peace of mind. If there's ultimately no 2020 campaign, the veteran shortstop will potentially head into the open market on the strength of a career-best 2019 season that saw him slash .285/.369/.522 with 83 extra-base hits (43 doubles, seven triples, 33 home runs) and 92 RBI across 747 plate appearances while appearing in all 162 games.
