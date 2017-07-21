Athletics' Marcus Semien: Approached for extension

The Athletics approached Semien with discussions of a contract extension during the offseason, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Among Oakland's ongoing sale, Semien's name has not been included strongly in rumors. The A's apparently want to build around him as part of their long-term middle infield with Franklin Barreto. Semien is batting just .151 with one homer and five stolen bases in 90 plate appearances, though he missed most of the year since fracturing his wrist in mid-April, so this slow re-entry into fantasy relevance isn't surprising. With more reps and a recovery of game shape, he could wind up a solid fantasy asset down the stretch.