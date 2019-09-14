Athletics' Marcus Semien: Augments career-best homer total
Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Semien put a 414-foot exclamation point on the Athletics' 14-run barrage in the ninth inning, a blast that came with Sheldon Neuse aboard and qualified as Semien's career-best 29th homer. The 28-year-old is saving his best for last in what has already been a breakout season, with Friday's production pushing his September average to .375 (18-for-48) with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 10 RBI, five walks, three stolen bases and 15 runs.
