Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers twice against Angels

Semien went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Semien touched up Tyler Skaggs twice, first in the second inning and then again in the fourth. He had been in the midst of a major power outage coming into Saturday, with his last home run coming all the way back on June 17. At least he's contributing something in the stolen-base department (12), and Semien will continue to get chances to lead off against left-handed pitching.