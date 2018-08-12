Athletics' Marcus Semien: Homers twice against Angels
Semien went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.
Semien touched up Tyler Skaggs twice, first in the second inning and then again in the fourth. He had been in the midst of a major power outage coming into Saturday, with his last home run coming all the way back on June 17. At least he's contributing something in the stolen-base department (12), and Semien will continue to get chances to lead off against left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Two hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 12th base in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot to start August•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes bag in multi-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces pair of hits in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in three against Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...