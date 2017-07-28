Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps surging with multihit effort

Semien went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Thursday's 8-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

The surging shortstop logged the only three-hit effort on the night for the Athletics, his third multihit game in the last seven contests. Semien also has six of his 11 RBI on the season during that stretch and has boosted his average 85 points to .230 since July 18.