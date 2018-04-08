Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks in a pair Saturday

Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

He slid down to second in the order while Matt Joyce handled leaoff duty, but Semien parlayed the move into his first multi-RBI outing of 2018. The 27-year-old shortstop extended his hitting streak to six games and has now knocked in four his five runs on the campaign during his last four games. Semien's early success isn't necessarily surprising given his solid spring, and his overall value will see a nice boost once the extra-base hits, including home runs, start to kick in.