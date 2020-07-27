Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.
The veteran shortstop has reached safely in each of the first three games of the season, and he's hit in two straight. Semien has also parlayed his four instances on the base paths into three runs thanks to some timely hitting behind him, leading to a relatively productive fantasy start for him in 2020.
