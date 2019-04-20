Athletics' Marcus Semien: No signs of slowing down

Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday and now has five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games.

Semien is a career .251 hitter, even when factoring in his .325 average through 95 plate appearances thus far this season. Therefore, skepticism persists that he'll be able to keep up anything close to his current pace, but the shortstop isn't yet showing any signs of a downturn. A look at Semien's peripheral stats reveals that a combination of improved plate discipline and a corresponding spike in contact rate have led to his stellar numbers in the early going. Both Semien's 11.6 percent walk rate and 86.7 percent contact rate are easily career highs and will naturally be pivotal to Semien disproving the notion that his current numbers are simply outliers.