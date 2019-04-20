Athletics' Marcus Semien: No signs of slowing down
Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday and now has five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games.
Semien is a career .251 hitter, even when factoring in his .325 average through 95 plate appearances thus far this season. Therefore, skepticism persists that he'll be able to keep up anything close to his current pace, but the shortstop isn't yet showing any signs of a downturn. A look at Semien's peripheral stats reveals that a combination of improved plate discipline and a corresponding spike in contact rate have led to his stellar numbers in the early going. Both Semien's 11.6 percent walk rate and 86.7 percent contact rate are easily career highs and will naturally be pivotal to Semien disproving the notion that his current numbers are simply outliers.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit outing•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Remains hot in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Collects four RBI•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Goes deep in home opener•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive from top of order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start