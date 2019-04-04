Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base thrice in loss

Semien went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Semien was a thorn in the side of the Red Sox for the night, even swiping his first bag of the season in the eighth to put himself in position to eventually score the tying run at the time on Ramon Laureano's groundout. Semien has now reached safely in eight of the first nine games of the season courtesy of a diverse offensive resume that includes five walks, two doubles and a home run.