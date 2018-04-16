Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of hits in Sunday's victory
Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday.
Semien and Jed Lowrie had the only multi-hit outings for the Athletics in the pitchers' duel. The 27-year-old has only one home run through his first 15 games, but he's been a consistent force at the plate in April; factoring in Sunday's production, he's now reached safely in all 13 games during the month.
