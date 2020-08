Semien went 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

After an outstanding 2019 in which he hit .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs, Semien has struggled a bit in the first half of the shortened 2020 campaign. He will hope that his three singles Monday can get him going on the right track after hitting just .219/.275/.352 through the first 30 games. Despite his struggles, Semien appears to still have a stranglehold on everyday leadoff duties atop the Oakland lineup.