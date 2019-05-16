Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scuffling at plate in May

Semien is hitting just .184 (9-for-49) with a double, two RBI, 10 walks and three runs across 12 May games.

The downturn for the shortstop has been swift, as he entered the month slashing an impressive .311/.388/.475 for the season. Semien's current slump has led to a 36-point drop in batting average and 77-point tumble in slugging percentage. His on-base percentage has endured much better due to Semien's ongoing plate discipline, which has already led to a second straight month with a double-digit walk tally. However, Semien's lack of pop thus far in May has resulted in just a single extra-base hit and a stretch of 18 games without a home run.