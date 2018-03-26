Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slated for leadoff role in '18

Semien, who went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 5-1 Bay Bridge Series exhibition loss to the Giants, is expected to provide a unique mix of power and speed out of the leadoff spot in 2018, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The versatile shortstop has made a case for a potentially explosive 2018 this spring with a .309 average, a pair of doubles, one home run and four RBI. Now fully recovered from the wrist surgery that cost him 74 games last season, Semien will look to up his OBP for a third straight campaign while putting a dent in his 22 percent strikeout rate as both a table-setter and long-ball supplier at the top of the Athletics' lineup.