Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swats first homer of June

Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Semien took John Lamb deep in the sixth inning -- marking his sixth homer of the season and first since May 20 -- to kick off what wound up being a crucial four-run inning for the Athletics en route to Saturday's 6-4 victory. While the shortstop is hitting just .204/.259/.333 in June, he's now collected an extra-base hit in consecutive games and will look to keep things rolling.

More News
Our Latest Stories