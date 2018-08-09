Athletics' Marcus Semien: Two hits out of leadoff spot
Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Semien was back at the top of the order against southpaw Clayton Kershaw and delivered his third multi-hit effort of August. The shortstop also crossed the plate on Khris Davis' fielder's choice with what would turn out to be the winning run, ultimately being called safe when the home-plate umpire noted Yasmani Grandal failed to hold onto the ball. Semien has been consistent at the plate during the season's second half (.275/.367/.348), but he's provided just five extra-base hits (all doubles) in 80 plate appearances during that stretch.
