Athletics' Marcus Smith: Scooped up by A's

The A's have selected Smith with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

There are concerns about Smith's bat, but he does not lack in athleticism, possessing top-end speed and quality defense in center field. He will have to hit enough to take advantage of his wheels, but if he does, he could be a future contributor in the stolen base department.

