Athletics' Mark Canha: Another clutch hit
Canha went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Giants.
Two nights after driving in the go-ahead run on a single, Canha launched a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to put the Athletics ahead. It was his 12th home run of the season, and came off left-hander Tony Watson. Canha has taken advantage of southpaws this season, with 10 of his 12 home runs coming against them.
