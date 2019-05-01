Athletics' Mark Canha: Avoids serious injury

Canha was diagnosed with a mild sprain in his right wrist and received a cortisone injection Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha suffered the wrist sprain Sunday against the Blue Jays, and underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed he avoided a serious injury. The 30-year-old isn't expected to face a significant absence but doesn't have an official timeline for his return.

