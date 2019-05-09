Athletics' Mark Canha: Beginning rehab stint Friday

Canha (wrist) will begin a minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Canha took batting practice with no issues Wednesday and Thursday, clearing the way for his return to game action. The veteran outfielder will likely play in a handful of rehab games before hopefully rejoining the A's on their upcoming nine-game road trip, which begins Monday in Seattle.

More News
Our Latest Stories