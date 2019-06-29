Athletics' Mark Canha: Belts 11th homer

Canha went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Canha scored on homers by Matt Olson in the first and third innings before taking Angels reliever Luke Bard deep himself in the seventh inning. The utilityman has found playing time somewhat inconsistent, playing in 51 games with 11 homers, 21 RBI and 30 runs scored. He's never hit for a high average, but a .368 on-base percentage and a .525 slugging percentage have been enough to keep him in the lineup as a power option for the homer-happy Athletics.