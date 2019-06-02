Athletics' Mark Canha: Benched again with Davis back

Canha is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Canha saw a run of eight consecutive starts come to an end in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Astros. The move to the bench coincided with Khris Davis' return from the injured list, leaving Canha without a clear path to an everyday lineup spot. Unless Davis suffers a setback with his problematic hip, Canha will probably have to settle for a short-side platoon role in the outfield, at best.