Athletics' Mark Canha: Bounces back in June
Canha, who went 2-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, is hitting .317 in June after posting a .183 average over 90 plate appearances in May.
The outfielder's season average had seen precipitous 78-point drop to .231 due to his May slump, but it's back up to .250 as a result of his recent success. Canha has gone deep only once during the current month, but he's actually boosted his hard contact rate from May's 33.9 percent figure to 41.2 percent over his 48 June plate appearances. Canha's 175 at-bats exceed all but the amount he logged during his rookie 2015 campaign, and he's already halfway to the career-high 16 home runs he managed that season over 485 plate appearances.
