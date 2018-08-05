Athletics' Mark Canha: Checks back in lineup

Canha (illness) will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Canha didn't appear in Saturday's 2-1 victory after he was scratched from the lineup due to the illness. Given that he'll be action in 24 hours later, it doesn't appear that whatever was ailing Canha was anything too worrisome.

More News
Our Latest Stories