Athletics' Mark Canha: Cleared to play Sunday

Canha (back) will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Mariners.

Canha was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 6-3 loss after he complained of back tightness. As manager Bob Melvin insinuated, Canha's injury proved to be only a minor concern, so the 30-year-old will re-enter the starting nine for the Athletics' final game before the All-Star break.