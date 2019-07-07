Athletics' Mark Canha: Cleared to play Sunday
Canha (back) will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Mariners.
Canha was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 6-3 loss after he complained of back tightness. As manager Bob Melvin insinuated, Canha's injury proved to be only a minor concern, so the 30-year-old will re-enter the starting nine for the Athletics' final game before the All-Star break.
