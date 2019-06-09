Athletics' Mark Canha: Clubs 10th homer

Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers during the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.

After chipping in a double in the matinee, Canha is now hitting .319 (15-for-47) over his last 15 games with five homers and nine RBI. The veteran utility player has seen action at first base, DH and all three outfield spots this season, and he should continue to draw consistent playing time thanks to a .248/.380/.571 slash line -- the OBP and SLG both career highs -- that includes 10 home runs in 39 contests.