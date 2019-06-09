Athletics' Mark Canha: Clubs 10th homer
Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers during the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.
After chipping in a double in the matinee, Canha is now hitting .319 (15-for-47) over his last 15 games with five homers and nine RBI. The veteran utility player has seen action at first base, DH and all three outfield spots this season, and he should continue to draw consistent playing time thanks to a .248/.380/.571 slash line -- the OBP and SLG both career highs -- that includes 10 home runs in 39 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Stays hot in second straight start•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: On base four times in win•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Benched again with Davis back•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Hits ninth home run•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Primary DH during Davis absence•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes deep for second straight day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...