Athletics' Mark Canha: Clubs pair of homers
Canha went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Wednesday against the Mariners.
Canha homered in consecutive plate appearances -- once in the fourth inning followed by another in the sixth frame. He now has 15 long balls on the season and has recorded multi-hit games in four of his five starts since the All-Star break. That's boosted his line to .254/.386/.558 across 223 plate appearances for the campaign. He should continue to see regular playing time so long as Stephen Piscotty (knee) remains sidelined.
