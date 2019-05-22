Athletics' Mark Canha: Collects two hits as substitute

Canha came off the bench Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 5-3 win over the Indians.

Canha entered the game for an injured Khris Davis (oblique) and proceeded to hit the two-run shot to right field in his first at-bat. The 30-year-old has found little consistency since coming off the injured list last week with a .227 average, but he has found his power stroke with four home runs in that stretch.