Athletics' Mark Canha: Constant presence on basepaths

Canha, who went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Brewers on Thursday, currently sports career bests in on-base percentage (.382) and slugging percentage (.530).

Canha's line Thursday serves as a fitting representation of the well-balanced contributions he's capable of bringing to the table. The veteran's .254 average isn't noteworthy, although it too equals a high-water mark for Canha. However, the other aforementioned components of his slash line, along with his career-high 14.1 percent walk rate and .276 ISO, have been of benefit to fantasy managers. Canha is also equaling his career bests in home runs (17) and strikeout rate (19.8 percent), so it's been a banner year all the way around for the 30-year-old.