Canha went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Astros on Thursday.

It was one of Canha's more productive outings in quite some time, as the veteran had been mired in a 1-for-20 eight-game stretch before also lacing a two-bagger in Wednesday's contest. The quick 3-for-8 surge is modest, but it offers fantasy managers some solace after the aforementioned dry spell. Despite recent struggles, Canha still sports an elite .395 on-base percentage thanks in large part to his career-high 15.1 percent walk rate.