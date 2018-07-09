Athletics' Mark Canha: Continues wielding hot bat

Canha went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

Canha's season average has now come up 36 points since June 1, a torrid stretch during which he's slashed .322/.406/.540 over 101 plate appearances. The 29-year-old outfielder is on pace for a career-high season, with all three components of his .267/.340/.480 line currently representing career bests.