Athletics' Mark Canha: Day off against Rangers
Canha is not in the lineup against Texas on Thursday.
Nick Martini will spell Canha in left field after the latter started the first three games of the series. Over the course of 18 games this month, Canha is slashing .270/.356/.444 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
