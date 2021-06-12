site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Mark Canha: Day off Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Canha will sit Saturday against the Royals.
Canha gets a rest after going hitless in four of his last five games. Skye Bolt will start in center field in his absence.
