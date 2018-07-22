Athletics' Mark Canha: Dealing with hamstring cramps

Canha was held out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants after he experienced hamstring cramps Saturday during the Athletics' 4-3 win in 11 innings, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The hamstring issue doesn't seem to be a major concern for Canha, who was likely just held out for precautionary purposes and could be available off the bench for the series finale. Nick Martini picked up a start in left field in Canha's stead.