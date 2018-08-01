Athletics' Mark Canha: Doubles twice Tuesday

Canha went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Canha literally stole a run in the third inning, going home on a double-steal for his first stolen base of the season. The 29-year-old enjoyed a strong month, slashing .291/.360/.494 in July to raise his line on the year to .264/.338/.475 -- all of which would mark career-bests.