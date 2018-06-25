Athletics' Mark Canha: Draws interest from Boston

The Red Sox have asked about Canha, but were rebuffed by the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Red Sox are poking around for outfield help, given the struggles of Jackie Bradley (.189) this season, and identified Canha as a possible target. There's a chance the two sides could revisit things next month, but the A's are said to be looking for starting pitching, a scarce commodity in Boston's minor league system.