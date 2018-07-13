Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in go-ahead runs Thursday
Canha went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and also scored once in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
Canha's clutch single to left in the eighth brought home Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, snapping a 4-4 tie and completing a furious six-run rally for the Athletics. The outfielder's productive day was an extension of what is a month-long hot streak, and he's now hitting .306 over his 40 plate appearances in July.
