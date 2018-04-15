Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in three and scores twice Saturday
Canha went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.
Canha was in the lineup thanks to left-handed Marco Gonzales being on the mound and he took advantage of the opportunity. All of his damage came against lefties, as he hit a two-run single in the third inning against Gonzales and homered in the seventh inning against Marc Rzepczynski. Historically, Canha has been a poor hitter regardless of whether he is facing right-handed or left-handed pitching, but has actually shown reverse platoon splits. He has little fantasy value except as a DFS punt play or in extremely deep redraft leagues.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Summoned from minors•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Expected to be called up Sunday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Making final push for reserve role•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Pushing for final bench spot•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: To play Saturday against San Diego•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...