Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in three and scores twice Saturday

Canha went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Canha was in the lineup thanks to left-handed Marco Gonzales being on the mound and he took advantage of the opportunity. All of his damage came against lefties, as he hit a two-run single in the third inning against Gonzales and homered in the seventh inning against Marc Rzepczynski. Historically, Canha has been a poor hitter regardless of whether he is facing right-handed or left-handed pitching, but has actually shown reverse platoon splits. He has little fantasy value except as a DFS punt play or in extremely deep redraft leagues.