Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in three and scores twice

Canha went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Canha was in the lineup thanks to left-handed Marco Gonzales being on the mound, and he took advantage of the opportunity. All of his damage came against lefties, as he hit a two-run single in the third inning off Gonzales and homered in the seventh inning against Marc Rzepczynski. Historically, Canha has been a poor hitter regardless of whether he is facing right-handed or left-handed pitching, but has actually shown reverse platoon splits. He has little fantasy value except as an occasional DFS play or in extremely deep redraft leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories