Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in three

Canha went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Canha smacked a bases-clearing double with two outs in the fourth inning that plated three, but he was eventually removed for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. With the emergence of Nick Martini and Ramon Laureano in the outfield, Canha has mostly been relegated to a reserve role during the stretch run of the season.