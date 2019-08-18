Athletics' Mark Canha: Enjoying stellar August
Canha, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles in Saturday's win over the Astros, is now hitting .340 (17-for-50) in August, leading to a 17-point improvement in his batting average to .262.
Canha's current figure is his best since he was sitting at a .333 average after the second game of the season. The veteran has already rapped out seven multi-hit efforts during the current month, and he's just two RBI away from equaling the 10 he compiled in all of July. Canha has also been highly valuable defensively, putting in time at first base and all three outfield spots in addition to designated hitter.
