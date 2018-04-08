Athletics' Mark Canha: Expected to be called up Sunday

Canha is expected to be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday once Boog Powell (knee) is officially placed on the disabled list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha failed to make the Opening Day roster despite hitting a scorching .362 with a four home runs and 10 RBI over 52 spring training plate appearances. However, it appears that the 29-year-old outfielder will be making his 2018 big-league debut very early into the season anyhow. Canha was 2-for-8 with a double and solo home run over his first two games with the Sounds.