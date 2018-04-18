Athletics' Mark Canha: Explodes for three-hit night
Canha went 3-for-4 with a two-run single, a double and three runs in a 10-2 win over the White Sox.
Canha's first three-hit effort of the season came in his third consecutive start and pushed his average to an impressive .368. The 29-year-old outfielder is currently helping fill in for the sidelined Boog Powell (knee) in center field, and his hot hitting in the early going is certainly making a strong case for continued playing time.
