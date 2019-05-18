Athletics' Mark Canha: Finding power stroke

Canha went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Tigers.

Getting the start in center field and hitting eighth, Canha took Daniel Norris deep in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the year -- and third in four games since recovering from a wrist sprain. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .212/.354/.519 on the year through 22 games.

