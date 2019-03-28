Athletics' Mark Canha: First base plans shifting?
Canha may not see as much playing time at first base during Matt Olson's (hand) season-opening absence in the wake of the Wednesday acquisition of Kendrys Morales from the Blue Jays, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
In the day preceding the trade, manager Bob Melvin had indicated that Canha and Jurickson Profar would primarily split first-base duties in Olson's absence, with the latter getting the starts against right-handed pitching. Canha notably proved plenty proficient versus southpaws last season (.282 average, nine doubles, 13 home runs, .390 wOBA), while the switch-hitting Morales struggled versus that handedness (.199 average over 151 plate appearances). Therefore, it's possible the plan to primarily deploy Canha versus lefties ultimately remains largely intact, even as Morales' arrival initially adds an element of uncertainty to the entire situation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unviel their...