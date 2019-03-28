Athletics' Mark Canha: First base plans shifting?

Canha may not see as much playing time at first base during Matt Olson's (hand) season-opening absence in the wake of the Wednesday acquisition of Kendrys Morales from the Blue Jays, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

In the day preceding the trade, manager Bob Melvin had indicated that Canha and Jurickson Profar would primarily split first-base duties in Olson's absence, with the latter getting the starts against right-handed pitching. Canha notably proved plenty proficient versus southpaws last season (.282 average, nine doubles, 13 home runs, .390 wOBA), while the switch-hitting Morales struggled versus that handedness (.199 average over 151 plate appearances). Therefore, it's possible the plan to primarily deploy Canha versus lefties ultimately remains largely intact, even as Morales' arrival initially adds an element of uncertainty to the entire situation.