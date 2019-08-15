Athletics' Mark Canha: Gets breather

Canha is not starting Thursday against the Astros.

Canha will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off as Chad Pinder picks up a start in center field in his stead. Through 11 games this month, Canha is slashing .293/.408/.366 with two stolen bases and a 34.7 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories