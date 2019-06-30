Athletics' Mark Canha: Gets fifth straight start

Canha will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and will bat cleanup Sunday against the Angels.

Canha will be replacing Khris Davis (hand) in the series finale, marking his fifth start in a row. While Davis could rejoin the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Twins, Canha could stick in the starting nine in the outfield. Stephen Piscotty (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, leaving the team without one of its everyday players through at least the All-Star break.