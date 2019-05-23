Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes deep for second straight day
Canha went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-2 victory against the Indians on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old is on a bit of a home-run hitting spree. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has posted five homers since May 13. Canha is still only batting .224 but with nine extra-base hits in 67 at-bats, he's posted a .567 slugging percentage. Canha also has seven home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs in 26 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...