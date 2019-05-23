Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes deep for second straight day

Canha went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-2 victory against the Indians on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is on a bit of a home-run hitting spree. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has posted five homers since May 13. Canha is still only batting .224 but with nine extra-base hits in 67 at-bats, he's posted a .567 slugging percentage. Canha also has seven home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs in 26 games.