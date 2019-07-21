Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes yard again

Canha went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Twins.

Canha took Zack Littell deep in the seventh inning to record his 16th home run of the season. He continues to take advantage of regular playing time in the absence of Stephen Piscotty (knee), collecting at least one hit in eight of his last 10 contests. He now has a .255/.386/.557 line across 236 plate appearances for the season.