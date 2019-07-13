Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes yard Friday

Canha went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Canha's homer came in the sixth inning, extending the Athletics' lead to 4-0. The outfielder has 13 homers, 37 runs scored and 23 RBI in 59 games this season despite his .241 batting average.

